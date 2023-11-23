Tony Bellew has opened up about how he was "basically skint" and "living fight to fight" in his boxing career before entering the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

On Thursday's episode (23 November), the former WBC cruiserweight champion candidly told his campmates at Snake Rock about his financial struggles.

"We were basically skint... I was living fight to fight. I wasn't comfortable," Bellew said.

"The fight with David Haye was four times my whole career combined in one night. The next time I fought him again I doubled it again... I was very fortunate it worked out."