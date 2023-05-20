Harrison Ford was moved to tears as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received a five-minute applause at its Cannes Film Festival premiere.

Footage shows the Hollywood icon, 80, visibly emotional as those in the theatre clapped and cheered after the credits.

He was also emotional as he accepted an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement at the festival.

“They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes,” Ford quipped, accepting the prize.

“I just saw my life before my eyes.”

