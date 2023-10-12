Tearful Vanessa Feltz reveals family friend has died in Israel-Palestine conflict

Vanessa Feltz has paid tribute to her close family friend who was tragically killed when gunmen opened fire at an Isreal music festival.

The presenter was tearful as she revealed Jake Marlowe, 26, who died in the Israel-Hamas conflict on Saturday, was a close friend of her family’s.

Speaking on her TalkTV show, Vanessa said: “Sometimes you hear a news bulletin and there’s a story in that news bulletin that actually affects you very deeply because you know the person they are talking about.

“My family had a close relationship with Jake’s family. His grandma made my mum’s hat for my wedding.

She added: “It’s a tremendous sock and I am so so sorry.”