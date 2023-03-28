Richard Madeley appears to compare protesters to ‘paedophiles’ during GMB debate

Richard Madeley appeared to compare climate protesters to “paedophiles” during a debate on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain (28 March).

The presenter suggested that there would be a “complete collapse” of the criminal justice system if “barristers and lawyers” are not prosecuting activists.

“If these people, these barristers and lawyers, have announced they will not prosecute [activists] - they simply won’t even get started in a court of law - someone who has glued themselves to the road as part of a Just Stop Oil protest, are they still happy to defend, say, a paedophile?” Madeley asked.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.