GMB opens show with life drawing class featuring nude male model

Good Morning Britain viewers were shocked on Thursday morning as the show opened with a life drawing class and a nude male model.

Hosts Ranvir Singh and Ben Shephard could barely contain their laughter as they introduced the segment.

“It’s just gone six o’clock, welcome to the programme, just a little pick me up this morning when I came in,” Ben said, joking that he was happy to see co-hosts Sean Fletcher and Alex Beresford.

One of the presenters then joked they hoped “it wasn’t cold” in the studio that morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.