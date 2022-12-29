Broadcaster Gordon Smart received a variety of encouraging messages from viewers as he started his presenting debut for Good Morning Britain (GMB).

The Scottish journalist, 42, is one of a roster of presenters who are taking over hosting duties while regulars Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid are having time off over Christmas.

His GMB co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins teased him by reading through messages of encouragement, including some complimenting him for being “easy on the eye” and another one calling him a “good old Scottish eye candy with a Christmas-Bublé vibe”.

