Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:55
‘Easy on the eye’: Gordon Smart receives cheeky messages for his GMB presenting debut
Broadcaster Gordon Smart received a variety of encouraging messages from viewers as he started his presenting debut for Good Morning Britain (GMB).
The Scottish journalist, 42, is one of a roster of presenters who are taking over hosting duties while regulars Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid are having time off over Christmas.
His GMB co-presenter Charlotte Hawkins teased him by reading through messages of encouragement, including some complimenting him for being “easy on the eye” and another one calling him a “good old Scottish eye candy with a Christmas-Bublé vibe”.
03:26
02:08
