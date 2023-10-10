John Cleese tells Ed Balls to ‘shut up’ during interview about GB News

John Cleese told Ed Balls to “shut up” as he snapped at the Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls for persistently questioning him about his new GB News show.

The former Monty Python star said the news channel had made him “the best offer anyone has ever made anyone in television” as he explained his decision to join.

In response, Balls joked that Cleese is the “only presenter joining and not leaving” GB News and then interrupted the 83-year-old’s next answer.

“Will you shut up?” Cleese snapped back, drawing laughter from both Balls and his co-host Susanna Reid.