Love Island has made history by including the reality show’s first-ever partially sighted contestant in the upcoming winter series.

Ron Hall, a financial advisor from Essex, will enter the South African villa alongside a host of other contestants later this month.

Ahead of appearing on the show, Hall has revealed he is blind in one eye and that one is blue and one is green.

“It was the result of a football injury when I was 8, I went in for a header and got kicked in the face,” he said.

