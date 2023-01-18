Love Island 2023: Two new contestants set to enter the villa

Two more bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa in tonight’s (18 January) episode.

Ahead of the 2023 winter series’ first recoupling, to be held at the end of the week, the surprise contestants will be sent in to shake up the couples.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, a model and property developer, and David Salako, a money adviser, follow in the footsteps of Tom Clarke, a Macclesfield FC footballer who was sent into the South Africa villa on Tuesday’s episode.

