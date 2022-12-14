‘Just give me one second’: Tense moment Martin Lewis talks over Kate Garraway

Tensions appeared to run high on the set of ITV's This Morning as Martin Lewis talked over co-host Kate Garraway.

Ms Garraway became frustrated as she tried to finish her sentence while being interrupted by the MoneySavingExpert founder.

"Sorry Martin I haven't even got to the point yet," the broadcaster said, pleading for him to just give her "one second."

Fans of the show took to social media to comment on the "clash," which some described as "awkward."

