Moment Matt Hancock is stung by a scorpion on I’m a Celeb

Matt Hancock yelped in pain after he was stung by a scorpion during an episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

In footage from Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary was stung as the contestants gathered logs for the camp.

“Ouch, f***! That really hurts! I’ve got no splinter. Ow, that really hurts… it’s like I must have been bitten by something. Oh yeah! Wow, look at that a scorpion,” the MP said.

Hancock was seen by a medic “straight away” and is “absoulutely fine,” an ITV spokesperson said.

