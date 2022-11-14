Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:00
Moment Matt Hancock is stung by a scorpion on I’m a Celeb
Matt Hancock yelped in pain after he was stung by a scorpion during an episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
In footage from Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary was stung as the contestants gathered logs for the camp.
“Ouch, f***! That really hurts! I’ve got no splinter. Ow, that really hurts… it’s like I must have been bitten by something. Oh yeah! Wow, look at that a scorpion,” the MP said.
Hancock was seen by a medic “straight away” and is “absoulutely fine,” an ITV spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:40
Matt Hancock to take on more than two million flies in latest I’m a Celeb trial
00:36
Banksy unveils new artwork on war-torn Ukrainian building
01:19
Matt Hancock eats camel’s penis and sheep’s vagina on I’m a Celeb
00:41
Matt Hancock admits breaking own Covid guidance, ‘but not any laws’, on I’m a Celebrity
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:31
Istanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast
01:07
Remembrance Sunday 2022: Key moments from King Charles’ first service as monarch
00:20
CCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of Istanbul
00:48
King Charles appears emotional during Remembrance Sunday's two-minute silence
00:38
Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in Istanbul
00:23
England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup
00:20
CCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of Istanbul
01:31
Istanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast
01:07
Remembrance Sunday 2022: Key moments from King Charles’ first service as monarch
00:38
Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in Istanbul
01:27
Remembrance Sunday service held at National Memorial Arboretum
01:14
Remembrance Sunday: Politicians and veterans sing national anthem at the Cenotaph
00:48
King Charles appears emotional during Remembrance Sunday's two-minute silence
00:40
Princess Anne pays tribute to war dead at the Cenotaph in her navy uniform
01:00
Nancy Pelosi says Republicans’ reaction to attack on her husband was ‘disgraceful’
00:52
Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York
00:46
Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate
00:41
Two World War II aircraft explode after colliding mid-air during Dallas airshow
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
00:30
‘I felt betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is being ‘forced’ out of Manchester United
00:23
England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup
00:47
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
00:41
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for ‘tough’ Brentford clash
01:25
Erik ten Hag urges Alejandro Garnacho to keep working to win Man United first team spot
01:21
Michael Schumacher’s F1 car auctioned for record $14.9m
00:55
Artist paints personalised mural for Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko’s home gym
01:06
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'obviously committed' to club despite rumours of sale
01:20
Cop27: World leaders turn attention to food’s environmental impact on sixth day
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
03:26
The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season
03:00
Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
00:52
Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York
01:10
Former RAF medic creates stunning poppy display in Swansea
01:35
Lord Mayor’s Show sees traditional procession through the city
01:45
Ukrainians are using humour as a ‘vital instrument,’ media specialist says
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36