Matt Hancock spits on I’m a Celeb campmate Seann Walsh before bushtucker trial

Seann Walsh was left in hysterics after Matt Hancock spat on him during their first episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The comedian and the former health secretary made their first appearance in the jungle on Wednesday, 9 November.

As they stood on the jungle bridge, Walsh commented on how fast Hancock walked across, before bursting out laughing.

“You just spat all over my face,” Walsh tells Hancock.

The pair then took part in their first bushtucker trial, in which they had to wade through dirt, bugs, and rats to win meals for campmates.

