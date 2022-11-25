I’m a Celeb: Seann Walsh becomes seventh contestant to leave jungle

Seann Walsh has become the seventh campmate to leave the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

The comedian made it to the final five contestants, alongside actor Owen Warner, ex-England footballer Jill Scott, ex-rugby player Mike Tindall, and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

“I’m left with absolutely incredible memories. I’m gonna need a long time to process,” Walsh told hosts Ant and Dec.

With Walsh’s elimination, voting has opened for the I’m a Celebrity final.

The eighth elimination will take place during Saturday’s (26 November) episode.

