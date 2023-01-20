Ed Sheeran stayed with Jamal Edwards’ mother for a week after SBTV founder’s death

Brenda Edwards, the mother of the late Jamal Edwards, has revealed that Ed Sheeran stayed with her “for the whole week” after her son died.

Almost a year after his passing last February, Brenda has recalled how the famous singer helped her and the family in the weeks following the SBTV founder’s death.

“When Jamal passed he was literally at my house with me and Tanisha [her daughter] for a whole week just looking after us,” she said on Good Morning Britain.

“There wasn’t anything that he wasn’t sorting out and doing if we needed anything.”

