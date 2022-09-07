John Boyega says he’d be ‘very surprised’ to see Black actor star as James Bond

John Boyega would be “very surprised” to see a Black James Bond and says he “doesn’t believe” it will ever happen.

The actor, who has starred in films including Pacific Rim and Star Wars, was asked recently if he would ever take on the iconic role of 007 in the legendary franchise.

“When you’re Black, I don’t know how that goes,” Boyega said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I don’t necessarily believe that but if that’s what they’re doing then that is very surprising to me.”

