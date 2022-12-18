Avatar director James Cameron poked fun at Matt Damon for 'missing out on $250 million' after he turned down the 2009 film to work on another Bourne film.

“[Matt Damon is] beating himself up over this. And I really think you know, ‘Matt, you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it'", he joked during the Radio One interview.

Damon was offered 10 per cent of box office takings, which would have equalled $250 million - or even more if he came back for the sequel.

Sign up for our newsletters.