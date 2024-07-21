James Corden fights back tears as he gives Gavin and Stacey Christmas special update

James Corden fought back tears as he shared an update on the final Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode.

The 45-year-old revealed he and co-writer Ruth Jones have finished writing the final of the much-anticipated sitcom.

Appearing on Virgin Radio's The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Friday (19 July), Corden said: “Last night we were like 'Oh that's it now. We've finished. We'll never write anything that Pam says again.

“We'll never write interior Gwen's house.

“We'll never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn's done.

“We just looked at each other and we were like 'Wow - isn't that amazing?’”