Watch the video clip that led to Jamie Theakston discovering he had cancer

This is the video clip that led presenter Jamie Theakston to discover he had cancer.

The Heart Breakfast Show host appeared alongside his colleague Zoe Hardman in a video posted to the station’s Instagram account on 22 August.

In the clip, the 53-year-old discusses support for students receiving their GCSE results, but his voice sounds very hoarse

The clip prompted listeners to urge Theakston to get his voice checked out.

In a social media post today (17 September), the radio host told followers he recently underwent an operation to remove a lesion from his vocal cords, but the biopsy identified Stage 1 laryngeal cancer.

He reassured fans: “The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.”