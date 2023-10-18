Watch: Jared Leto bungee jumps onto music festival stage from crazy height in Texas

Jared Leto bungee jumped onto stage from incredible heights to join his band Thirty Second to Mars at ACL Festival on Saturday.

The 51-year-old showed incredible bravery by leaping from the top of a scaffolding to kick off the band’s set at the Austin, TX music show.

Wearing a white motorbike suit, Jared flew through the air from terrifying heights as he was cheered on by the crowd.

He shared a video of the bungee jump on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

He captioned the post: “Would you do this? @aclfestival.”