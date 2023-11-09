Jared Leto became the first person to legally climb the Empire State Building on Thursday morning.

He embarked on the crazy stunt to promote an upcoming Thirty Seconds to Mars tour, scaling floors 86 to 104 on the New York City landmark in a daring feat accomplished with bare hands.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album,” Leto said after his climb.

Thirty Seconds To Mars will kick off their tour in March 2024.