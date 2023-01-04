Jeremy Renner run over by unmanned Snowcat ‘in tragic accident’, sheriff says

Jeremy Renner was run over by an unmanned Snowcat plough - weighing at least 14,330 pounds - in a “tragic accident”, a police investigation has found.

Washoe county’s sheriff, Darin Balaam, described details of the incident on Tuesday 3 January - the same day the Marvel actor shared an Instagram post from hospital.

“At this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr Renner was impaired at all, we believe this was a tragic accident,” Mr Balaam said.

