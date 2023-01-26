A guest on Jeremy Vine compared the Conservative party to a video game series in front of a disapproving Ann Widdicombe.

During a segment discussing whether more pensioners should play video games, in which the 75-year-old former Tory MP attempted to take part in a Mario Kart race, political commentator Marina Purkiss took a dig at the government.

“I used to love Grand Theft Auto. It tells you how to prosper in a criminal world, like being in the Tory party,” she said, as Ms Widdicombe shook her head.

