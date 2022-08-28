JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion amid fallout

JK Rowling has spoken out and addressed why she wasn't at the Harry Potter reunion, and why she was forced to take a year off Twitter amid allegations of transphobia.

There were rumours surrounding whether the author hadn't been invited.

"I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn't want to be a part of it," she told Graham Norton on Virgin Radio. "It was about the films not the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about. "

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.