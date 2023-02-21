JK Rowling has said that she is not concerned about her “legacy” in light of her comments about transgender people.

The Harry Potter author has faced backlash in the past for her remarks on gender and trans rights.

Speaking on Megan Phelps-Roper’s podcast, The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, Rowling said she says those who accuse her of ruining her legacy “could not have misunderstood her more profoundly.”

“I don’t walk around my house thinking about my legacy. What a pompous way to live your life... Whatever, I’ll be dead,” she said.

