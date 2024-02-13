Jennifer Lopez explains why forthcoming record could be ‘last album ever’

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming album may be her last record she ever releases, according to the singer.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the hitmaker hinted that This Is Me... Now could be the end of an era.

The new record will be released 22 years after This Is Me... Then, which Lopez put out after she began her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The pair split up before reuniting and marrying in 2022, before the release of This is Me... Now.

"Don't tell Benny [Medina] that that’s what I'm thinking - this might be my last album ever," she said.