Joe Biden presented actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus with a National Medal of Art on Tuesday (21 March) during a star-studded ceremony at the White House.

She was awarded the honour in recognition of her “humour and wit that has helped to redefine American culture”.

Ms Louis-Dreyfus, who has won multiple Emmys, was honoured alongside musician Bruce Springsteen, fellow actor Mindy Kaling and a number of other artists and authors.

The president also awarded 11 National Humanities Medals at the ceremony, alongside the National Medals of Art.

