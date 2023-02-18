Joe Lycett thanks Liz Truss and Nadine Dorries in National Comedy Awards speech

Joe Lycett sarcastically thanked a number of high-profile figures during his speech at the National Comedy Awards on Friday, 17 February.

"Liz Truss ... couldn't do it without you girl," he remarked, much to the amusement of the attendees.

He then tipped his hat to former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, saying: "To Nadine Dorries, for everything that she has done for culture."

The 34-year-old was given the Comedy Game Changer award at the ceremony that was broadcast by Channel 4.

