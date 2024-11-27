Joey Graziadei described his Dancing With The Stars win in one word as he celebrated with professional partner Jenna Johnson.

Graziadei, the first “Bachelor” to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, said it was “crazy” when he appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday (27 November) alongside Johnson.

A stunned but excited Graziadei said: “It’s crazy.

“I appreciate everyone at home voting for us, thank you so much, we really enjoyed it and just wanted to have fun.

“Thank you so much.”