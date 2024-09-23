John Barrowman's two-word response after quitting Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

John Barrowman vomited as he quit Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after 32 minutes during the first episode on Sunday, 22 September.

The Doctor Who actor, 57, joined stars such as Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks and Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel to take part in gruelling SAS winter warfare training in the south islands of New Zealand.

He declared “I’m done” after throwing up during the first challenge.

Barrowman added: “I just… it’s not for me, I know who I am and what I’m about, it’s not for me.”