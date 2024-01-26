Meghan McCain criticises ‘woke’ Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show

Meghan McCain has claimed she is “horrified” with what Jon Stewart has “morphed into” ahead of his return to The Daily Show.

The controversial right-wing political commentator took to her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat, to express her thoughts over Stewart, 61, coming back to the series after a nine-year hiatus.

“I was horrified at the sort of creature he has morphed into. I found him to be the most woke, I didn’t recognise the Jon that I grew up loving. Now, he’s coming back to The Daily Show,” McCain said in a bizarre rant.