Line of Duty star Vicky McClure visits real-life AC-12 as she opens new police HQ

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure visited a real-life AC-12 as she opened a police force’s brand new headquarters in her home town.

The actress, known to millions as Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the hit BBC drama, was given a tour of Nottinghamshire Police’s own anti-corruption unit.

She formally opened a joint police and fire HQ in Nottingham last Thursday (28 July) alongside her TV producer, actor and writer fiancé Jonny Owen.

The pair were given a tour of the building where they met the equivalent of Vicky’s character as well as Steve Arnett and Ted Hastings.

