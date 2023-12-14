Julia Roberts reveals surprising Christmas traditions

Julia Roberts has revealed the surprising Christmas traditions she enjoys the most.

The Hollywood actress visited the UK this week to promote her new film Leave the World Behind, which has risen to the No 1 spot on the Netflix film rankings.

In an interview with Global, the 56-year-old revealed she loves Christmas pyjamas and had recently bought a Mrs Clause dress.

She also revealed how she loves to cook and eat Christmas food.

The actress will be spending the festive season with her family and friends.