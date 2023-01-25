Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland fired by Adult Swim

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices both of the main characters, has been removed from the show.

Adult Swim announced the news in response to domestic abuse allegations made against the 42-year-old.

While the show will continue, a new voice actor will have to be recast for both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

Roiland is facing charges over an alleged incident with a woman in 2020, which he has denied through his lawyer.

