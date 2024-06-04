Justin Timberlake stops show after spotting fan in need of assistance

Justin Timberlake halted a concert in Texas after noticing a fan in need of medical assistance.

The singer, 43, was performing his 2002 hit “Cry Me a River” at the Moody Center in Austin when he spotted an issue in the crowd.

After telling the crowd to “put your hands up” to the song, he tried to get a member of the security team’s attention and pointed to the person who appeared to need help.

“House lights up, thank you! Sorry everybody one second... we need some assistance right here about five rows back,” Timberlake said.

“OK, we’re OK,” he went on to say, when the fan seemingly signalled back to him.