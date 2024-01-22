Kanye West films wife sporting hooded latex suit while driving

Kanye West has filmed a video of his wife sporting a hooded latex suit while driving.

The rapper posted a clip on Instagram of his wife Bianca Censori driving along to Paris Taxi’s Girls Like Drugs song on Monday (22 January).

Just two days earlier, the American rapper posted images showing the 29-year-old wearing nothing but her underwear and a leather mask.

The 46-year-old record producer previously criticized his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for dressing “too sexy”.

West and Censori are yet to confirm their rumoured marriage, which was said to have taken place in December 2022.