Rapper Kanye West has issued a defiant message to those who have criticised him for posting risque pictures of his wife Bianca Censori.

The 46-year-old laughs with his wife as the pair walk through an airport, as the singer starts to address the recent criticism he has received.

In the video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday (13 February). the singer explains how his wife makes him happy.

The caption to the video reads: “Ima post my wife as much as I want bro. It makes me happy. Some people don’t want you to be happy, they want you to make them happy I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that.”