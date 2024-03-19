Kanye West claims he ‘invented every style of music’ for last 20 years

Kanye West has claimed that he "invented every style of music of the past 20 years".

The rapper, 46, sat down with Big Boy and Big Boys Neighborhood to discuss his new album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures.

Ye said: "I created [the] Weeknd’s genre, Trav[is Scott], Drake…I’m gonna go ahead and say it, with all love, Future and Thug also, because of the autotune album if you think about it."

Ye was referring to his 2008 record 808s & Heartbreaks, which is widely considered one of the most influential rap albums of all time.