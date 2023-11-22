Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio team up to find new Karate Kid

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are set to team up on the big screen in a new Karate Kid film - after starring in separate titles released decades apart.

The upcoming film is set for release on 13 December 2024 and will see Macchio reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso from the original trilogy, which began in 1984.

Chan will return to his role as kung fu master Mr Han, who taught Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker in the 2010 remake movie.

Ahead of the new film, the pair have teamed up to announce a “global search” for the next Karate Kid, directing hopeful stars to KarateKidCasting.com to get more information about the search and how to submit for consideration.