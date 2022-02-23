Kate Price’s OnlyFans subscribers fuming over lack of racy content

Katie Price’s OnlyFanssubscribers are fuming with the lack of dirty content on the star’s profile.

The mum-of-five, 43, previously worked as a glamour model and promised plenty of her archived content on her newly-launched account.

Katie joined the adult content website earlier this year, and those who paid the subscription fee have stated they won’t be renewing, as they apparently “see more on google or in the newspapers”.

OnlyFans isn’t solely used for X-rated content, but it is what the majority of its users sell.

