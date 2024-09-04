Lee: Kate Winslet urges women to ‘manifest’ change in film industry

Kate Winslet urged young women to "manifest" change the film industry’s culture.

Speaking at the premiere of Lee, her new film about Second World War photojournalist Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, the actor spoke about the difficulties women face balancing a career in movies and raising a family.

Winslet, who has been working on the film for around a decade, told The Independent: "There aren't as many female directors because we go off and have children and that becomes our life.

"That's partly why this film took the time it took, I was busy doing other things important to my life."

Urging women to "get out there and do it," Winslet added: "Manifest. I believe in manifesting, a lot, and wafting things and full moons."