This is the moment former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland appears to scold a security guard while on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 43-year-old is seen making her way up the stairs leading to the screening of French film Marcello Mio on Tuesday evening (21 May).

A female security guard can be seen guiding the singer away from the cameras as she attempts to stand for further photos.

The guard then appears to stand on the star’s dress as she continues to place her hand close to Ms Rowland’s back.

The singer then turns around to speak to the guard, who appears not to back down, before she is seen raising her finger to her.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ms Rowland for comment.