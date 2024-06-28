Kim Kardashian opened up to her family about a “tragic” sign of aging she is experiencing at the age of 43.

Talking to her mother Kris Jenner in the latest edition of The Kardashians, she said: “Can I tell you what tragically happened to me? It’s really hard for me to grasp and it happened overnight. I cannot see.”

She then adds: “I think I can reverse this. I’m gonna eat tons of carrots and I’m gonna do red-light therapy on my eyeballs and open my eyes.”

Her mother then said to the camera afterwards: “Who’s gonna tell Kim that carrots don’t fix your eyesight? It’s called aging. She’s getting a bit older.”