Kim Kardashian admits she’s ‘struggling’ as a single mother after Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian has admitted she has struggled as a single mother following her split from Kanye West, but praised her sister Khloe’s ex-partner Tristan Thompson for “stepping up” to help her.

Kim made the revelations during this week’s episode of The Kardashians. Despite Khloe and Tristan splitting, Kim defendedTristan.

She said: “He’s shown so many decent things and just has been a really good person and friend. When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up.”

She added that Tristan, “started showing up to (her children’s) games. He picked Saint up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defense, especially if it’s stuff with like me and my ex.”