Rare footage has been released of a young King Charles III (then prince), comically deflating his thick scuba diving suit during an under-ice dive in Canada.

The clip was taken in April 1975, when the monarch was 28-years-old, in Resolute Bay. He’s the first British monarch to become a qualified diver.

It forms part of the Charles R: The Making of a Monarch documentary, which will air on the BBC tonight, ahead of the King’s coronation celebrations.

