Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie co-star in a Richard Curtis short film highlighting the “toxic relationship” that links UK high street banks and the fossil fuel industry.

The real-life couple take part in a therapy session as part of the Make My Money Matter campaign, raising awareness of how cash may be financing industries that are destroying the planet.

“Our banks are in a hidden relationship with oil companies,” the captions read at the end of the short.

“It’s fuelling climate change.”

