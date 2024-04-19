Kourtney Kardashian looks unrecognisable in a series of throwback snaps shared by her mother Kris Jenner to celebrate her daughter’s 45th birthday.

The pictures, posted to Instagram on Thursday (18 April), show Kourtney as a young baby, growing up in her teenage years and from her early 20s.

Kris praised her daughter as her “babydoll” as she admitted she is struggling to believe she has turned 45.

Kris captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my firstborn babydoll @kourtneykardash!!!!!! What in the world is happening, time is twirling so fast and I can’t believe you are 45!!!”