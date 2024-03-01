Kylie Jenner has shared a glimpse of her hectic school run morning with her two children in a new TikTok video.

The 26-year-old is seen waking up her six-year-old daughter Stormi and two-year-old son Aire on Thursday (29 February_, as she prepares them for the day with a homemade breakfast.

The reality star also impresses with her packed lunch skills for Stormi, prepping slices of salami, cucumber, carrots and watermelon. Not only this, but she also makes mini pancakes for Aire.

After taking care of the children, she then shows off her own morning routine, before leaving the house for the day.