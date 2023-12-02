Rylan Clark clambers onto stage during Kylie Minogue’s live Royal Albert Hall show

When you think of Kylie Minogue and duets, Jason Donovan and Robbie Williams spring to mind, not Rylan Clark.

The Australian singer was joined by the television presenter live on stage during her An Audience with Kylie show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday (1 December).

Rylan, however, was not there to sing, but to clean up for his friend after the stage was filled with white confetti.

He is seen clambering onto the stage to scoop up the white mess.

Laughing, Kylie asks the audience: “Can we deal with that?”

She then pretends to help him by using her long dress to sweep the white confetti away.