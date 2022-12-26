Gavin and Stacey stars reunite during Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

Gavin and Stacey star, Larry Lamb, was reunited with his on-screen wife during this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Alison Steadman, who played Gavin's mum, Pam, in the hit BBC comedy, sent a video message of support for Lamb, as he danced the American Smooth to Michael Bublé's 'Winter Wonderland'.

"Hi Larry! Hi! Congratulations on your American Smooth. Wow. Brilliant. I'm sending you lots and lots of love!", Steadman enthusiastically said, as the actor blew her a kiss back.

