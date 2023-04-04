James Corden ‘emotional’ as he prepares to film last episode of The Late Late Show

James Corden has said he feels “emotional” as he prepares to film the final episode of The Late Late Show.

The comedian, 44, took over hosting duties in 2015 but is due to leave later this month and close out the entire franchise - which has been on screens for almost 30 years.

Ahead of the season finale, Corden admitted it was “very strange” to be saying goodbye.

“It’s very emotional, there’s no denying it,” he told ExtraTV.

“For so long it has felt like a long time away and now that it’s here it’s like, ‘Aw man’”.

